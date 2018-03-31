Lee and Lifeson were friend in school before forming the iconic heavy prog rock trio. Adler and Slash were also friends in school before then teamed up with another pair of school friends (Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin) in Guns N' Roses, along with Duff McKagan.

In interview with 98.9 The Rock, Adler had the following to say about his and Slash's relationship and what he had hoped for it, : "I thought me and Slash were going to be like Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. They've known each other since they were in junior high school; they grew up together playing music; they got successful; and they stayed together for, like, 50 years." Read more - here.