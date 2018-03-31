News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Releases Over And Over And Over Video (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Releases Over And Over And Over Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Jack White has issued a video for "Over And Over And Over", a track from his newly-released album, "Boarding House Reach." Directed by Us - the acclaimed duo consisting of Christopher Barrett and Luke Taylor - the clip was filmed in London, UK last month.

White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

The rocker will support this set with an extensive North American tour that will open in his hometown of Detroit, MI on April 19. White has imposed a ban on cell phone use during the tour in an effort to focus fans' attention towards the stage; phones will be locked in Yondr pouches that fans can unlock is designated secure zones away from the action, if necessary.

"We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON," reads a statement posted by Live Nation that can be seen on every tour stop's ticket page, while fans "enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Jack White Music and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

Jack White Music

