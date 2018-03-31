Marilyn Manson Recruits Courtney Love For 'Tattooed in Reverse' Video

The surreal clip (streaming here) features a woman being terrorized and tortured in some kind of asylum amidst a crew of masked dancers, with Manson occasionally taking her place on the examining table.

Love's cameos are brief, stopping by to peer through a looking glass and to push Manson down a hallway in a wheelchair. The dark, grinding track is the latest from Manson's 2017 full-length, Heaven Upside Down. Read more - here.