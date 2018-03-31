The brand new cover track is the latest released from Pentatonix's forthcoming new album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, which is set to be released on April 13th.

"Attention" follows recent cover takes on Camila Cabello's "Havana" and a mashup of Dua Lipa's "New Rules" with Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody," both slated for the Top Pop full-length. Listen to Pentatonix's take on Charlie Puth's "Attention" - here.