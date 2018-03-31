|
Pentatonix Reveal Cover Of Charlie Puth's 'Attention' (Week in Review)
Pentatonix Reveal Cover Of Charlie Puth's 'Attention' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Pentatonix have their sights--and voices--on Charlie Puth. The fame acapella group have taken on Puth's recent single, "Attention," putting their inimitable spin on the groovy pop track. The brand new cover track is the latest released from Pentatonix's forthcoming new album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, which is set to be released on April 13th. "Attention" follows recent cover takes on Camila Cabello's "Havana" and a mashup of Dua Lipa's "New Rules" with Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody," both slated for the Top Pop full-length. Listen to Pentatonix's take on Charlie Puth's "Attention" - here.
