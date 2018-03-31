In the video, Willow plays around with P!nk's make-up collection and paints on some outrageous features--a thin blue mustache, crazy eyebrows and bold fuchsia cheeks. This timelapse is not your garden-variety contouring tutorial…Willow is an avant-garde make-up artist on the rise.

"My little girl and her first makeup tutorial #backstage #rockstarintraining #likemamalikedaughter," P!nk wrote. Over the past week, P!nk and her husband Carey Hart have shared more photos of Willow's whimsical creations. See the posts - here.