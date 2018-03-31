|
Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign Release 'Psycho' Video (Week in Review)
.
Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign Release 'Psycho' Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Post Malone has releases a new explosive video to accompany his song, 'Psycho," featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Malone starts out dressed in what appears to be a combat uniform, as he rolls through the desert in a military vehicle. The rapper is apparently hunting some type of wolf, which he attempts to dispatch with a flamethrower. Then, he meets up with Ty Dolla $ign, all decked out in mink and bling and the two perform a nighttime show. Watch an online stream of the new music video, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.
The rapper is apparently hunting some type of wolf, which he attempts to dispatch with a flamethrower. Then, he meets up with Ty Dolla $ign, all decked out in mink and bling and the two perform a nighttime show.
Watch an online stream of the new music video, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.