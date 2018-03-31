Ringo Starr Announces U.S. All Starr Band Tour

The tour kicks off Sept. 1 in Tulsa, OK, with shows mapped out through Sept. 29, when the show touches down in Los Angeles, CA. Starr's current company of All Starr's includes Colin Hay from Men at Work, Greg Rolie of Journey and Santana fame, and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc. Supporting the crew are Warren Ham on percussion/sax, and Gregg Bissonette on drums.

"There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians," Starr said in a press statement. "Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a Peace & Love fest and I can't wait to see you all out there this summer and fall." See the dates - here.