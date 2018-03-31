News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ryan Hurd Gives Maren Morris New Song As Wedding Gift (Week in Review)

.
Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd Gives Maren Morris New Song As Wedding Gift was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Maren Morris caught herself a good one. The country star's fiance, Ryan Hurd, has given Morris the gift of music in celebration of their impending nuptials.

Hurd's brand new song, "Diamonds and Twine," was written as a wedding present for his bride-to-be, with the couple tying the knot this weekend (March 24).

'I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," Hurd said in a press statement. 'We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I'll be yours and you'll be mine."

Hurd secretly recorded the track, and now he's sharing the end results with the world. See the lyrics and listen to the song - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

