Ryan Hurd Gives Maren Morris New Song As Wedding Gift

Hurd's brand new song, "Diamonds and Twine," was written as a wedding present for his bride-to-be, with the couple tying the knot this weekend (March 24).

'I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," Hurd said in a press statement. 'We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I'll be yours and you'll be mine."

Hurd secretly recorded the track, and now he's sharing the end results with the world. See the lyrics and listen to the song - here.