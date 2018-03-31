News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Hail The Pilot's In Circles (Week in Review)

.
Hail The Pilot

Singled Out: Hail The Pilot's In Circles was a top story on Monday: Indie rockers Hail The Pilott recently released a brand new single called "In Circles" and to celebrate we asked Jason Iversen to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

This was one of those songs that took years to fully develop. In 2000, I had bought Radiohead's Kid A and the track "Optimistic" in particular really stood out to me. The way that the guitars sounded just fascinated me. That sound inspired what would later become "In Circles". The riff is kind of a circular groove-heavy pattern which definitely fits the lyrics, but that was more of a lucky accident. It went through few changes over the years before becoming what it is now. Music is always the first thing I write so the lyrics weren't written until a few years ago. When Hail the Pilot first started, It was just Matt, Bobby and I so it went through some further changes until we finally finalized it in the studio.

The idea for the lyrics came to me when I overheard someone saying that the definition of insanity was doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. Now I'm not sure of the exact accuracy of this (I've since looked it up and haven't found this definition word for word) but it kind of sparked an idea. Don't we all do this from time to time? Whether it's a friend who always picks the same kind of girl to date even though he's been burned over and over again or a situation that we find ourself in that evokes that familiar feeling of "here we go again"...we all have our Achilles heel that we end up facing at one point or another. And unless we better ourselves and overcome it, we continue to find ourselves treading over the same old path.

?I was excited but nervous to finally record it. I'm always afraid that the sound in my head won't be able to be attained. But I really couldn't be happier with it. Matt and Bobby really lock in with the drums and bass and I was able to get this raw overdrive using my custom Bertoncini guitar loaded with Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates pickups through my Vox AC15. But my favorite thing about this song is that it is really an amalgamation of what we set out to do throughout this album. It has moments of beautiful ambient textures and melodies, groove-heavy verses to all out driving choruses. It's the reason we chose it as the opening track.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Hail The Pilot Music and more

Hail The Pilot T-shirts and Posters

More Hail The Pilot News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Hail The Pilot's In Circles


More Stories for Hail The Pilot

Hail The Pilot Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Recap: Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford- Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example- Marilyn Manson Recruits Courtney Love For Video- more

Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News- Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert- Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

Page Too Rewind: Calvin Harris Reveals He Has New Tracks with Dua Lipa, Halsey- Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'- Little Big Town Take On Elton John's 'Rocket Man'- more

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video- Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media- Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

Paul McCartney Announces New Collection Of Archival Reissues

Historic Bob Dylan Electric Guitar Being Auctioned

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Everclear Announces 2018 Summerland Tour With Marcy Playground and Local

Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Soundtrack Fueled By Classic Rock

Chvrches Streaming New Track 'Never Say Die'

The Voidz Share New Song 'Pyramid of Bones'

Singled Out: Stacked Like Pancakes' Hollow

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic

The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'

Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural

Shawn Mendes Announces James Corden' Residency

Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Rihanna Launching New 'Body Lava'

Lady Gaga Shares Reflective Thoughts For Her Birthday

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her New Look

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo

Bruno Mars And His Koala Bear Wingman Coming For Your Love

Singled Out: Merritt Gibson's Burning Red Hot

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.