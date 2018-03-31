U2 Release Video For American Soul Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Directed by the Broken Fingaz crew, the clip mixes animation with footage of the band's pre-taped performance of the track on The Hudson River in New York City for the 60th annual Grammy Awards in January.

The companion to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" was completed last year with a series of producers - including Jacknife Lee and Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas - following recording sessions in Dublin, New York and Los Angeles.

The two projects draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs Of Innocence And Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake.

"Songs Of Experience" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to earn the group their eighth US chart-topper and first since 2009's "No Line On The Horizon." Watch the video - here.