Will Smith Performs Classic TV Themes On 'The Tonight Show'

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor-rapper delivered a medley of famous songs from the decades. Fallon kicked off the medley with The Golden Girls theme.

Other shows that received a shout-out included Diff'rent Strokes, Good Times and Three's Company. In a whistle- and-scat break, the duo hummed along to The Andy Griffith Show and I Dream of Jeannie melodies.

To close, Will naturally segued into his iconic Fresh Prince theme. Watch the epic mash-up of television nostalgia - here.