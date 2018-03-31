Chance the Rapper Calls Heineken Commercial 'Racist'

The commercial features a bartender who spots a woman drinking white wine. Figuring she should be drinking Heineken, he slides a beer towards her, which passes a black woman and a black man. When the woman sees the beer and picks it up the tagline reads, "Sometimes, lighter is better."

"I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views," Chance wrote. "And that s— racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The 'sometimes lighter is better' Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg."

"I'mm not saying boycott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens," he continued. "I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and s—. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad but its like how can u not." Read more - here.