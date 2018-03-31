Def Leppard Kicking Off Box Set Series This Spring

The first box set will be offered in traditional CD and a limited edition 180 gram vinyl configuration and will include the band's first four studio albums (On through The Night", "High 'n' Dry", "Pyromania" and "Hysteria".

The 8 vinyl LP and 7 CD sets will also feature bonus live and studio material, according to the announcement that was compiled by frontman Joe Elliot, including rare B-sides and early recordings and for the first time on vinyl the "Live At The LA Forum 1983" recording which will be offered on two LPs with new sleeve.

The collection will also include the band's debut The Def Leppard E.P. as well as a hardback book with rare photos by longstanding band confidant Ross Halfin and liner notes by Classic Rock's Paul Elliott. Pre-orders are available - here.