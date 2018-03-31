Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation

Cofounder Gene Simmons addressed the move during a Q&A session during his Vault Experience event this past weekend in New York City that was put on to promote his new massive box set.

Simmons had the following to say when asked about the application, "I had nothing to do with that. I really don't know who stuck it on there, and I don't know if it's a fan or somebody in the band. I would tell you the truth. I literally don't know anything about it." Read more - here.