Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation (Week in Review)
Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation was a top story on Tuesday: KISS made headlines recently when it was learned that the band had filed an application to trademark the phrase "The End Of The Road", which lead some to speculate that the band was planning to launch a farewell tour. Cofounder Gene Simmons addressed the move during a Q&A session during his Vault Experience event this past weekend in New York City that was put on to promote his new massive box set. Simmons had the following to say when asked about the application, "I had nothing to do with that. I really don't know who stuck it on there, and I don't know if it's a fan or somebody in the band. I would tell you the truth. I literally don't know anything about it." Read more - here.
