Halsey Performs With The Chainsmokers At Ultra Music Festival

Halsey wore a crop top and top knot hairstyle to address the amped up crowds.In the years since "Closer," both Halsey and The Chainsmokers have enjoyed sustained success. Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and the EDM duo's Memories…Do Not Open both topped the Billboard albums chart last year.

The latter spawned hits like "Paris" and the Coldplay collaboration "Something Just Like This." Read more - here.