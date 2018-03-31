|
Halsey Performs With The Chainsmokers At Ultra Music Festival (Week in Review)
Halsey Performs With The Chainsmokers At Ultra Music Festival was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Halsey and The Chainsmokers' collaboration "Closer" topped the charts in 2016 and the team reunited at Ultra Music Festival in Miami to perform it live. Halsey wore a crop top and top knot hairstyle to address the amped up crowds.In the years since "Closer," both Halsey and The Chainsmokers have enjoyed sustained success. Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and the EDM duo's Memories…Do Not Open both topped the Billboard albums chart last year. The latter spawned hits like "Paris" and the Coldplay collaboration "Something Just Like This." Read more - here.
