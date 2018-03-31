Lana Del Rey Hints Legal Battle With Radiohead May Be Over

According to Billboard, when fans began chanting for her to play "Get Free" during her encore set she obliged. "Now that my lawsuit's over, I guess I can sing that song anytime I want, right?" the singer said.

"It's true about the lawsuit," Lana wrote back in January. 'Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."

Radiohead's publisher, Warner/Chappell, subsequently released a statement clarifying their part in the situation. Read it - here.