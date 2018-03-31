Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour

The new collection, featuring the brand new single "Bridges Burn", is set to be released on July 13th and the band will be launching their supporting Forever On Your Side Tour on August 10th.

The trek will visit 37-cities beginning with New Braunfels, Texas at the Whitewater Amphitheater with the tour set to conclude on October 7th at the Volvo Car Stadium in Daniel Island, S.C. Read more including the dates - here.