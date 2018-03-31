Nightwish Announce Decades Tour Of UK

The three date 'Decades: UK 2018' tour will be kicking off on December 8th in London at The SSE Arena, Wembley and will include stops in Birmingham (Dec 10) and Manchester (Dec 11).

The trek will mark the group's first tour of the UK since 2012 and will feature support from the band Beast In Black, which is led by former Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen. See the dates - here.