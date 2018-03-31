Pearl Jam And Red Hot Chili Peppers Jams Go Online

The tune marked the finale of the concert at Estádio do Maracanã, which also saw Klinghoffer in the lineup for the Seattle rockers' 1991 track "Alive." The two acts have been crossing paths on the Lollapalooza circuit in South America this month, with appearances in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Ahead of the series, Pearl Jam issued a new single, "Can't Deny Me", to their Ten Club members a few days in advance of its official release earlier this month as a preview to their first new studio album in five years.

A series of European dates will kick off in June before the band begins a brief run of select US stadiums in August. Watch both videos - here.