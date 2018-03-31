Reba McEntire Surprises Early ACM Winners

When McEntire informed Alaina that she'd taken the prize for New Female Vocalist of the Year, her reaction had them both in tears. "You're gonna make me cry now cut that out," McEntire told Alaina. "Honey I'm so proud for you. Proud for you and Trisha both. You guys have worked so hard for this, and this is what our business needs, more like you," she added, referencing Alaina's manager, Trisha McClanahan.

"Thank you Trish. I'm sitting here crying myself," McEntire replied after McClanahan said the news couldn't have come from anyone better as the manager hugged Alaina.

"Stop it. Are you serious?," was Brett Young's incredulous reply at getting the call to learn that he'd won Best New Male Vocalist. The singer blushed and smiled as he and McEntire made plans to connect in Vegas for the awards ceremony next month.

For the guys of Midland, it took some convincing for them to even believe it was really McEntire calling them on their tour bus. The band's disbelief only grows when she tells them they've won the award for Best New Vocal Group of the Year.

"We have no words. Usually we're a bunch of smart-mouthed, quick-witted gentlemen, but we have nothing to say. This is unbelievable," the guys exclaim in wonder.

They continued to chat as the group continued to look at each other in shock. Hugs are exchanged when it finally dawns on them that the moment is indeed actually happening. Watch all of the magical moments - here.