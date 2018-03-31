Singled Out: Dynamos' Knowledge (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Dynamos' Knowledge was a top story on Tuesday: Dynamos have just released a music video fro their brand new single "Knowledge" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Nadia to tell us the story behind the track and the new clip. Here is the story: "Knowledge" is a song about someone very close to you not knowing who you truly are. That person, obliviously, cannot see you, as you understand yourself to be. The second person narrative of the lyrics expresses your awareness of the other's unawareness of the deeper you. When I read the lyrics to "Knowledge" it was at a time when I was having a falling out with my best friend. Every word applied perfectly to what I was going through with her at the time. I literally could say "there's a lot you don't know about me"! The first time we practiced the song, the instruments started off with the bass guitar setting a "Hand Jive" beat that stuck. We wanted to keep the development of "Knowledge" as organic and simple as possible, so we constructed a modified 12 bar blues format and, "voila", "Knowledge". The recording process was very fun and smooth. We were rhythmically constant during each take, thanks to the orchestration of the song. It was one of the easiest times had in the studio. It was nice to have it done faster than expected. We got to enjoy longer lunches together because we finished early!



The video shoot for "Knowledge" was a great experience! One thing I loved about the shoot was being able to work in costume and have the whole day feel like a live show, which, in actuality, it was! When the camera is on, we're on live and "Knowledge" gets us going fast!



