Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows

The nine-night residency will be kicking off on October 17th and will include full album performances of the following records of different nights: Countdown to Ecstasy (1973), The Royal Scam (1976), Aja (1977), Gaucho (1980), plus Donald Fagen's solo album The Nightfly (1982).

They will also be playing shows that will feature By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" and each show will include some additional songs from the group and Fagen's vast catalog. - here.