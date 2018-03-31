|
Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows (Week in Review)
Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows was a top story on Tuesday: Steely Dan have announced that they will be returning to the Beacon Theatre in New York City this fall for a new residency where they will be performing some of their albums in full. The nine-night residency will be kicking off on October 17th and will include full album performances of the following records of different nights: Countdown to Ecstasy (1973), The Royal Scam (1976), Aja (1977), Gaucho (1980), plus Donald Fagen's solo album The Nightfly (1982). They will also be playing shows that will feature By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" and each show will include some additional songs from the group and Fagen's vast catalog. - here.
