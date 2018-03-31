News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Cars Streaming Demo Of Classic Hit 'Shake It Up' (Week in Review)

.
The Cars

The Cars Streaming Demo Of Classic Hit 'Shake It Up' was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Cars are streaming a previously-unheard demo of the title track to their 1981 album, "Shake It Up", as a preview to the March 30 release of an expanded edition of the project.

The Boston outfit reportedly struggled with the tune for years before giving it one more look while working on their fourth album. "It never sounded good," noted drummer David Robinson in the group's 1985 biography Frozen Fire. "We'd dumped it, and we were going to try it one more time, and I was fighting everybody. So we thought, let's start it all over again, like we'd never even heard it."

The lead single from "Shake It Up" earned the group their first US Top 10 hit when it reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

Available on CD, 2LP and digital formats, the latest addition to The Cars' reissue series presents the original album alongside rare and unreleased songs, including demos, remixes and studio outtakes. Stream the demo - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

