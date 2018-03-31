Yes Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour Details

The #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes tour is scheduled to launch with a two night stand at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL on June 5th and 6th and will wrap up on July 28th in Atlanta, GA at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Guitarist Steve Howe had the following to say, "Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent. We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes." Read more including dates - here.