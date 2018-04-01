News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy' (Week in Review)

Cardi B

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Cardi B has been on a rocket ride of stardom without releasing a single album, thanks to the mega-hits "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi." That's about to change.

Cardi has just announced the release date and posted the cover art for her full-length debut. The album will be called Invasion of Privacy and it will arrive on April 6, Cardi revealed on social media.

The cover art depicts the rapper sitting on a chair and wearing a black and white checkered suit and thick white sunglasses. Check out the cover of Invasion of Privacy - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Cardi B Music and more

Cardi B T-shirts and Posters

More Cardi B News

Cardi B Music

