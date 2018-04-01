|
Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy' (Week in Review)
.
Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Cardi B has been on a rocket ride of stardom without releasing a single album, thanks to the mega-hits "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi." That's about to change. Cardi has just announced the release date and posted the cover art for her full-length debut. The album will be called Invasion of Privacy and it will arrive on April 6, Cardi revealed on social media. The cover art depicts the rapper sitting on a chair and wearing a black and white checkered suit and thick white sunglasses. Check out the cover of Invasion of Privacy - here.
