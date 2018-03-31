The PS22 Chorus is known for their incredible covers and artist collaborations, but their latest cover of Carrie Underwood's song "The Champion" will give you chills.

The choir even met the singer in 2012, and got to be featured in her recent music video for the song. "Carrie featured a cameo of the PS22 Chorus in her official video for 'The Champion' from when she came to the school to sing with them back in 2012," explained choir director, Gregg Breinberg. "Coupled with the fact that it's just a masterpiece of a pop song, the cover was inevitable.

"When the kids really connect to a song, they learn quickly," Breinberg added when asked how long it took the kids to learn the lyrics. "So needless to say, they got this one down lightning speed. The performance was filmed after only two rehearsals."

The choir director is sure that Underwood would be happy with the results. "She's all class. If she sees it, I bet she would," he said at the thought of the country star responding to the cover. "The kids really did a ferocious version, and I'm confident she would be inspired and proud." Watch their performance - here.