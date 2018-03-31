|
Chris Brown Reveals Summer Tour Dates (Week in Review)
.
Chris Brown Reveals Summer Tour Dates was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Chris Brown is taking Heartbreak on a Full Moon on the road. The R&B star has revealed a 27-city tour across America this summer, featuring special guests 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 19th in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheatre, with dates lined up through August 4, when Brown and company hit Las Vegas. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of announced dates for the upcoming trek - here.
