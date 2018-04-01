|
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic (Week in Review)
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic was a top story on Wednesday: Dream Theater icon Jordan Rudess has shared some fan filmed footage of his performance of the David Bowie classic "Space Oddity" which was captured during the Portland Oregon stop of his From Bach To Rock : A Musician's Journey solo tour. The acclaimed keyboardist just completed a run of dates across the West Coast of the U.S. and is gearing up to kick off his European leg this Friday and shared the video to let fans know just a little of what they can expect at the shows. Watch it here The tour leg will be launching on March 30th in Padua, Italy and includes stops in Israel, the UK, Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Spain. See all of the dates - here.
