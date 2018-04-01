|
Future Releases Video For New Track 'Absolutely Going Brazy' (Week in Review)
.
Future Releases Video For New Track 'Absolutely Going Brazy' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Life is going well for Future. The rapper has revealed a new song, "Absolutely Going Brazy," with an official video detailing the world from his perspective. The view is pretty, pretty good. Sitting in the back of limousines, performing for rabid fans at sold-out arenas, traveling on private planes-- it looks like a grind, but a most glamorous one. The track features a slow-burning and atmospheric beat for Future to detail the intricacies of his wonderful life. It's an intoxicating combination. Check it out the new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.
Sitting in the back of limousines, performing for rabid fans at sold-out arenas, traveling on private planes-- it looks like a grind, but a most glamorous one.
The track features a slow-burning and atmospheric beat for Future to detail the intricacies of his wonderful life. It's an intoxicating combination. Check it out the new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.