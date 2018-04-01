Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour

The singer kicks off the tour more than two months earlier — on April 21 in Melbourne, Australia. Kehlani will be a special guest for the shows in Australia and New Zealand.

In Latin America, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui will be a support act while Jessie Reyez will support Halsey's North American leg. And in Asia, Jakarta's emerging singer Niki will be the opener.

Halsey will close her tour September 22 in London, where she'll have support from both electro-pop singer ALMA and London-based pop star RAYE. Tickets for the North American trek go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. See the dates - here.