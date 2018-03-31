|
James Corden's Third 'Carpool Karaoke' Special Coming Soon (Week in Review)
.
James Corden's Third 'Carpool Karaoke' Special Coming Soon was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) James Corden's Carpool Karaoke is a viral sensation that just won't quit: It remains a tentpole attraction of his Late Late Show broadcast, spawned an Apple Music spinoff and two primetime specials on CBS, both of which won Emmy Awards. The late-night funnyman will return with a third primetime Carpool Karaoke special next month that promises more huge stars, big hits and hilarious moments behind the wheel, according to The Wrap. The network has not announced a lineup for the broadcast but Corden has had no trouble recruiting music's biggest stars in the past--Adele, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Elton John and the list goes on. Read more - here.
The late-night funnyman will return with a third primetime Carpool Karaoke special next month that promises more huge stars, big hits and hilarious moments behind the wheel, according to The Wrap.
The network has not announced a lineup for the broadcast but Corden has had no trouble recruiting music's biggest stars in the past--Adele, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Elton John and the list goes on. Read more - here.