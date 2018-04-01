The current incarnation of the group features the reunion of vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns. On Monday, Mitch Lafon shared a screen capture of a post on Lewis' Facebook page announcing they had recruited Monano to the band.

The post stated "Welcome Johnny Monaco. We've been friends for years and now finally in a band together." The band also shared their own post that stated "Please welcome To L.A. Guns Mr. Johnny Monaco."

The guitarist joined Enuff Z'nuff in the mid-1990s for their "Tweaked" tour and remained a member for several years, even taking over frontman duties from original singer and composer Donnie Vie.

L.A. Guns announced Grant's departure from the group back on March 7th with the following statement "Michael Grant announced that he left L.A. Guns effective March 5 to pursue other interests including his solo project, Michael Grant & The Assassins. L.A. Guns thanks Michael for his contributions, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavors." - here.