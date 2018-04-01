Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury

The band wrote on their Facebook page on Tuesday (March 27): "Important Announcement: It's with a heavy heart we have to announce that our brother Ronnie Atkins is in hospital in Basel, Switzerland.

"He suffered an unfortunate blow to the head and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is currently undergoing tests and being observed by specialists.

The latest news is that he is conscious but has to remain in hospital for a while. As a consequence of this we have to cancel the last 3 shows on our tour. Once Ronnie is fully recovered we will come back and play these shows and film the scheduled DVD." Read more - here.