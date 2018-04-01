|
Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury (Week in Review)
.
Pretty Maids Frontman Hospitalized For Head Injury was a top story on Wednesday: Pretty Maids revealed that their frontman Ronnie Atkins has been hospitalized after he suffered a blow to the head, forcing them to cancel the final three shows of their current tour. The band wrote on their Facebook page on Tuesday (March 27): "Important Announcement: It's with a heavy heart we have to announce that our brother Ronnie Atkins is in hospital in Basel, Switzerland. "He suffered an unfortunate blow to the head and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is currently undergoing tests and being observed by specialists.
The band wrote on their Facebook page on Tuesday (March 27): "Important Announcement: It's with a heavy heart we have to announce that our brother Ronnie Atkins is in hospital in Basel, Switzerland.
"He suffered an unfortunate blow to the head and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is currently undergoing tests and being observed by specialists.