Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report (Week in Review)
Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) It has been nearly two years since Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park estate and then died. Now, new information has surfaced about his death. A recently obtained toxicology report reveals that there was an 'exceedingly high" concentration of fentanyl in his body. The music legend had 67.8 micrograms of fentanyl per liter of blood in his system, reports Billboard. Users with between three and 58 micrograms of fentanyl per liter "seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases," read the report. Read more - here.
