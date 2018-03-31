Will Smith Takes Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

In his 100th post on the social networking platform, Smith can be seen learning the wonders of salsa dancing from the legendary Latin performer. In a clip that looks like it's shot while on a private yacht in Miami, Anthony shows Smith some essential salsa moves. With plenty of hip shaking, the two dance and sway to the music while friends watch and cheer on Smith.

"#Bucketlist – Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony… ," Smith writes in the caption for the video. "I just realized this is my 100th Post – Thank You All! Let's Go Get the next." Check it out - here.