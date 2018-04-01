Edensong Announce New Tour Dates and Support Acts

The North American trek will be kicking off on April 13th in Boston, MA at The Lilypad and will wrap up on April 20th in Nyack, NY at Olive's. Frontman James Byron Schoen had this to say, "We're all so pumped for these shows! This new lineup of the band has been a great excuse to re-imagine our set.

"We're bringing back some old school Edensong classics. We're unveiling some brand new songs! We're also putting a new spin on the YITGOY material that we've been focusing on these past few years. The bands we're playing with are incredible and it's an honor to play with these guys: Ben Levin, the Nightwatch, Stratospheerius and more! These are gonna be great nights of music"

The announced Euro dates include a performance at the Summers End Festival on October 5th and two additional UK dates (Southampton and Leicester). See the dates - here.