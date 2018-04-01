|
Elle King and Flo Rida Set For The Race To Erase MS Gala (Week in Review)
.
Elle King and Flo Rida Set For The Race To Erase MS Gala was a top story on Thursday: (Slate) Flo Rida will headline the Race to Erase MS 25th Anniversary Gala that will be taking place on Friday, April 20 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. We were sent the following details about the event and additional artists who will perform: Elle King and Siedah Garrett will also deliver musical performances throughout the night. The landmark evening will be hosted by HQ Trivia's Scott Rogowsky, and will feature a Fall 2018 runway show from Hollywood-favorite fashion brand alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet. he legendary, celebrity-filled gala has raised over $47 million to date for Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program. This year marks the 25th Anniversary Gala, where guests will participate in a silent auction before enjoying a gala dinner and live musical performances. Read more - here.
