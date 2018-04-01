Garbage Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue For 'Version 2.0'

The album, originally released May 11, 1998, featured a slew of hit singles, including "Push It," "Special" and "I Think I'm Paranoid." "Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential Garbage record," shared Garbage singer Shirley Manson in a press statement. "We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still."

The reissue will also include a slew of rare era B-sides, including "Lick the Pavement," which the band has shared in streaming form. Listen to it and read more - here.