Gorillaz Releases New Song 'Hollywood' And Promise New Album

To compensate, Gorillaz inserted Snoop's part into the mix as they performed. "See if you can work out who this is," teased frontman Damon Albarn, who promised fans that the song will be included on the follow-up to the band's 2017 album Humanz.

He added that the track would be released "very soon," but didn't give a date. Then he said, 'If you go and tell anyone, though, that we're putting a new album out very soon, then I'll deny it because I didn't say that, all right?"

Previously, bandmate Jamie Hewlett tweeted that the upcoming album would have an updated sound.