Hemlock Announce 25th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)
Hemlock Announce 25th Anniversary Tour was a top story on Thursday: Hemlock has announced that they will be hitting the road for their 25th Anniversary Tour this spring and summer and will be joined by SevidemiC for a majority of the dates The group had this to say, "Our band is Hemlock. We are based out of Las Vegas, NV. Although our real home in on the road continuing to carve a name for ourselves in the world of metal music. "We have performed and toured with Slayer, Korn, Ministry, Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Slipknot, Disturbed, Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed, Pro-Pain, Obituary, Mastadon, Snot, Killswitch Engage, Chimaira, Drowning Pool, System of a Down, Machine Head, Otep, Megadeth, Soulfly, Danzig, Devildriver, Sepultura, Meshuggah, Sevendust, Hed(pe), Exodus, Arch Enemy, and tons and tons more. " Read more including the dates - here.
