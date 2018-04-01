Hollywood Vampires Announce North American Tour

Conceived by Cooper, Hollywood Vampires celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Strip, Los Angeles from 1972, of which Cooper was a founding member. Attendees would include the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.

The band released their self-titled debut in 2015, which featured a collection of covers of tracks by T. Rex, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Doors and more. See the dates - here.