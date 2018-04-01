|
Julian Casablancas And The Voidz Rock Late Night TV (Week in Review)

Julian Casablancas And The Voidz Rock Late Night TV was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas and his band The Voidz appeared on The Late Late Show last night to perform their moody single "Qyurryus." The song appears on the band's second album Virtue. The new track couldn't be further from the infectious pop-rock lead single "Leave It In My Dreams." The Voidz' performance leaned into the song's grungy, hallucinogenic aesthetic: They played under mustardy lights in a relatively unadorned garage space. Virtue is set for release this Friday. Watch The Voidz live performance from The Late Late Show - here.
