News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

MXMS Release 'The Run' Video (Week in Review)

.
MXMS

MXMS Release 'The Run' Video was a top story on Thursday: (TYFPR) MXMS has shared the video for their new track entitled "The Run" online. When talking about the track the group says, "The Run" focuses on living in solitude with your demons or vices, embracing them and celebrating them. The stigma for those who are troubled is that most are "running" from obstacles and struggles..for us we run directly into the fire, facing it head on."

MXMS, short for "me and my shadow", is the dark electronic project of singer Ariel Levan and pianist Jeremy Dawson. Self-described as "Funeral pop," the duo injects music culture with the conjugality of death positivity, darkness and honesty.

The two met in Los Angeles after Ariel moved from New York City in late 2013. What was to be a short writing session instantly blossomed into something poignant and lasting, as their personal stories meshed into song over the coming weeks and months. The pair moved through the discovery that expelling love, death, pain, and fear into art instantly brought relief not only to their personal lives, but also became refuge for others navigating the broken state of our world and its current affairs.

In January 2015, MXMS signed with boutique indie label Grand Jury records. The first 2 MXMS singles, "OMG" and "RX" were released at the end of May 2015, followed by a third "ANNA" in the fall, all driven by spot-on review and features by the likes of Earmilk, Filter, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound and many others. After spending most of 2016 touring, Jeremy and Ariel returned to the studio to finish the writing and recording of their new record.

In May 2017, MXMS released the first of the new songs, "I REVENGE" on We Are: The Guard/Kobalt; a current issue memoir of the irrational feelings of heartbreak in a tumultuous broken relationship. The band is currently playing festivals across America, including Ac3 in Atlanta, Cloak and Dagger festival in Los Angeles. Singles and their debut EP are slated for release in early 2018. - here.

TYFPR submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

MXMS Music and more

MXMS T-shirts and Posters

More MXMS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


MXMS Release 'The Run' Video


More Stories for MXMS

MXMS Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Recap: Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour- Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report- more

Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News- Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert- Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

Page Too Rewind: >Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'- Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son- Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour- more

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video- Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media- Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

Paul McCartney Announces New Collection Of Archival Reissues

Historic Bob Dylan Electric Guitar Being Auctioned

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Everclear Announces 2018 Summerland Tour With Marcy Playground and Local

Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Soundtrack Fueled By Classic Rock

Chvrches Streaming New Track 'Never Say Die'

The Voidz Share New Song 'Pyramid of Bones'

Singled Out: Stacked Like Pancakes' Hollow

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic

The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'

Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural

Shawn Mendes Announces James Corden' Residency

Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Rihanna Launching New 'Body Lava'

Lady Gaga Shares Reflective Thoughts For Her Birthday

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her New Look

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo

Bruno Mars And His Koala Bear Wingman Coming For Your Love

Singled Out: Merritt Gibson's Burning Red Hot

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.