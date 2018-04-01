MXMS Release 'The Run' Video (Week in Review)

. MXMS Release 'The Run' Video was a top story on Thursday: (TYFPR) MXMS has shared the video for their new track entitled "The Run" online. When talking about the track the group says, "The Run" focuses on living in solitude with your demons or vices, embracing them and celebrating them. The stigma for those who are troubled is that most are "running" from obstacles and struggles..for us we run directly into the fire, facing it head on." MXMS, short for "me and my shadow", is the dark electronic project of singer Ariel Levan and pianist Jeremy Dawson. Self-described as "Funeral pop," the duo injects music culture with the conjugality of death positivity, darkness and honesty. The two met in Los Angeles after Ariel moved from New York City in late 2013. What was to be a short writing session instantly blossomed into something poignant and lasting, as their personal stories meshed into song over the coming weeks and months. The pair moved through the discovery that expelling love, death, pain, and fear into art instantly brought relief not only to their personal lives, but also became refuge for others navigating the broken state of our world and its current affairs. In January 2015, MXMS signed with boutique indie label Grand Jury records. The first 2 MXMS singles, "OMG" and "RX" were released at the end of May 2015, followed by a third "ANNA" in the fall, all driven by spot-on review and features by the likes of Earmilk, Filter, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound and many others. After spending most of 2016 touring, Jeremy and Ariel returned to the studio to finish the writing and recording of their new record. In May 2017, MXMS released the first of the new songs, "I REVENGE" on We Are: The Guard/Kobalt; a current issue memoir of the irrational feelings of heartbreak in a tumultuous broken relationship. The band is currently playing festivals across America, including Ac3 in Atlanta, Cloak and Dagger festival in Los Angeles. Singles and their debut EP are slated for release in early 2018. - here. TYFPR submitted this story.

