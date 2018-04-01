|
Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes (Week in Review)
.
Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) April 21 marks the two-year anniversary of the day Prince passed away, and his team has revealed plans for more tributes next month. Prince fans from across the country are expected to make the pilgrimage to Paisley Park to honor the music legend at "Celebration 2018," which takes place from April 19 to 22. The memorial event includes speakers such as The Revolution members Bobby Z, Dez Dickerson and Matt Fink, reports Billboard. Paisley Park is expected to erect a "tribute fence" where fans can leave messages and mementos in Prince's honor. In addition to the Celebration, a concert titled Prince: Live On The Big Screen will take place at Minneapolis' Target Center. Read more details - here.
