Prong Release 'Forced Into Tolerance' Video (Week in Review)
Prong Release 'Forced Into Tolerance' Video was a top story on Thursday: Prong have released a brand new music video for their track "Forced Into Tolerance." The song comes from the veteran group's 2017 studio album "Zero Days". Tommy Victor had this to say, "It represents the no frills, 'in your face' relentlessness of the track. It's our response to being told what to think and believe by everyone. Enjoy!" On the live front, the band has also announced the continuation of their Zero Days Tour with a series of West Coast dates alongside Powerflo. See the dates here and watch the new video - here.
