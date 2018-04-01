|
Raven Black Launch Album and Comic Book Preorders (Week in Review)
Raven Black Launch Album and Comic Book Preorders was a top story on Thursday: Raven Black has announced the preorder for their forthcoming sophomore album "13" and their debut comic book, "A Dark Metal Carnival: The Beginning." They also revealed the tracklisting details for the upcoming sophomore album: Track List: 1. Monster 2. Sticks n Stones 3. Nothing 4. Spider 5. Dollhouse 6. Break the Box 7. The Nobodies The album Preorder includes free digital download of single "Monster" and first 100 receive exclusive "Monster" poster & sticker. The Comic Book Preorder includes ree autographed exclusive Variant Comic Page for first 100 preorders. Check it out - here.
