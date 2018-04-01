Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

This year's event is scheduled to take place at the Fillmore in San Fransciso on May 15th and will also include members of Chickenfoot, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Eddie Money and REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin.

Sammy had this to say, "I was a fan of Taj Mahal long before I had a record deal in Montrose 1973. He's become a dear friend over the years and without a doubt, is one of the few living blues legends left on this planet!!!

"Having Bob Weir, being on the same page, understanding how important and how much fun this will be much less with a bunch of great artists, for a good cause!!!! It doesn't get any better than this annual event." - here.