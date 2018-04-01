The set collates all 44 of the raving songs recorded by the late, legendary vocalist by producer and Bizarre partner and A&R man Robert Duffey, who also acted as Hawkins' manager during the period. The numbers first heard on Hawkins' original Bizarre albums - Black Music for White People (1991), Stone Crazy (1993), and Somethin' Funny Goin' On (1994) - are augmented by five previously unreleased bonus tracks. The set includes new liner notes by music journalist Chris Morris.

Duffey says of his fruitful creative relationship with Hawkins, "He was unique. He opened me up to a different kind of creativity. Jay wasn't trying to make hit records. Jay was just trying to be Jay. He was trying to show the world Jay. He wasn't a pretentious rock star." Read more - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.