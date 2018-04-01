Dear 23 will arrive June 15, 2018; Frosting on the Beater on August 3, 2018. Each of these titles comes as a 2-CD set featuring the original album remastered from original master tapes, plus almost all previously unissued bonus tracks, and on vinyl as a 2-LP set of the original album - mastered at 45 rpm!

Amazing Disgrace will be released October 28, 2018 as a 2-CD set, also with the original album remastered from original master tapes, plus almost all previously unissued bonus tracks, and as a 2-LP package - unlike the others, mastered at 33 1/3 as it was simply too long for 45 rpm.

