News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Ronnie Wood is sharing an update on his cancer status ahead of a summer European tour with The Rolling Stones. Doctors discovered a small cancerous lesion on the guitarist's left lung during a routine physical last spring, which was soon removed via surgery. Now, the 70-year-old rocker reveals that he is cancer-free.

"I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear, and they said go and enjoy life," Wood tells Metro. "I don't want to lose my hair. If your body is riddled with cancer, it's a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn't require chemo."

Wood maintains he has no regrets about his lifestyle choices through the years.
"No, not even smoking for England for over 50 years," he explains. "It was a wonder I wasn't riddled with cancer in both lungs. It's a wonder they both didn't explode."

Asked if he had any messages for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, Wood adds, "Just be strong and remain positive. I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath. I've had a great life and I was all ready to go. Wow! I didn't know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Music and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Rolling Stones Have Fun With Keith Richards' Favorite Dish

The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City

Rolling Stones Win Grammy For Blue & Lonesome

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online 2017 In Review


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Recap: Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour- Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report- more

Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News- Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert- Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

Page Too Rewind: >Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'- Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son- Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour- more

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video- Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media- Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

Paul McCartney Announces New Collection Of Archival Reissues

Historic Bob Dylan Electric Guitar Being Auctioned

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Everclear Announces 2018 Summerland Tour With Marcy Playground and Local

Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Soundtrack Fueled By Classic Rock

Chvrches Streaming New Track 'Never Say Die'

The Voidz Share New Song 'Pyramid of Bones'

Singled Out: Stacked Like Pancakes' Hollow

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic

The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'

Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural

Shawn Mendes Announces James Corden' Residency

Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Rihanna Launching New 'Body Lava'

Lady Gaga Shares Reflective Thoughts For Her Birthday

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her New Look

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo

Bruno Mars And His Koala Bear Wingman Coming For Your Love

Singled Out: Merritt Gibson's Burning Red Hot

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.